MANUU extends last Date for Distance Mode Programmes

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), has extended the last date for admission into its various Undergraduate and post Graduate distance programs including B.Ed. for July 2020 session to November 30, 2020. Earlier, the last date was November 25.

According to Prof. Abul Kalam, Director, DDE, considering the current pandemic situation and the representations received from stake holders from all over the country the directorate has extended the last date of submission of online applications.

MANUU is offering admissions in M.A. (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), B.Ed., B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers). These courses are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and NCTE. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at “ADMISSIONS” on the Directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde. The form is to be submitted online with Registration Fee of Rs. 1000/- for B.Ed (DM) and Rs. 300/- for other programs.

For further details contact Student Support Services Unit (SSSU) Helpline Nos. 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extn. 2207) or visit university website. The candidates can also contact or visit any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow. The Distance mode network of MANUU is providing service through its 9 Regional Centres (RCs) and 5 Sub Regional Centres (SRCs) along with 155 Learner Support Centres (LSCs) across the country.