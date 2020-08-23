MANUU Last day for online application on Aug 27

The extended Last date for Online Admissions in entrance based regular courses at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is August 24.

Admissions will be closing tomorrow for entrance based courses like B.Tech (Computer Science), M.Tech (Computer Science), MBA, MCA, BEd, M.Ed., D.El.Ed., Polytechnic Diplomas and Ph.D programmes.

In a press release here today, the MANUU said the Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering includes Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics. Ph.D programmes are available in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies;

Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science & Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, Entrance tests will be conducted on September 19 and 20 whereas entrance results will be announced on September 30.

Meanwhile, the extended last date of submitting online application forms for merit based courses last date is September 30. For online application please visit University website manuu.edu.in and address your queries to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in