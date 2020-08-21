22.9 C
MANUU signs MoU with Malaysian University

The School of Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)  has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), Kaula Lumpur to promote qualitative research, collaborative work and exchange of faculty members in the fields of mutual interest for the benefits of both Universities.

The MoU signed in March this year is approved by the Government of Malaysia on  August 14.Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology, MANUU and Dr. Khairol Amali Bin Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UPNM, Malaysia are the coordinators. Prof. Abdul Wahid thanked the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for giving their consent to finalize the MoU process for the development of School of Technology.

