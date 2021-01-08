28.8 C
MANUU to celebrate Foundation Day today

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will celebrate 23rd  Foundation Day on January 9. 
The Chief guest of the programme, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University will deliver online address at 11.30 am. Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, will preside over. Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c, will welcome and introduce the chief guest.
 The programme will be streamed live on MANUU’s Instructional Media Centre (IMC) Youtube Channel www.youtube.com/imcmanuu

