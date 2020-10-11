24.1 C
Maoists kill TRS activist

The banned Maoists have killed the ruling TRS party worker from Bodhapuram of Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district. The victim has been identified as 48 year old Bhimeswar.

The Maoists entered the  house of the victim  in the middle of midnight. The repeated pleas of the family members of the victims did not have any impact on the Maoists. They attacked the victim repeatedly with Knife killing him on the spot . They later left a letter in the place of offence.  They alleged that the victim was harassing the innocent people of the district and getting them arrested with the help of the police.

They demanded the TRS and BJP leaders from vajedu area to resign from their posts immediately. They also demanded the state and central government to stop their attacks on the Maoists. The incident has caused a sensation in the Mulugu district.

