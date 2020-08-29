Massive fire accident in Karimnagar

A massive fire accident took place today at a store of electricity department in Karimagar district headquarters. Scores of electric transformers were gutted in the accident. However no human loss took place in the accident.

According to the details available the accident took place due to a short circuit. The authorities of the fire department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. On reaching information, the state Minister Gangula Kamalakar, district collector K. Shashanka and police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy visited the fire accident site.

The officials of the electricity department told the minister that the fire accident was the result of the short circuit. The minister has ordered a detailed inquiry into the issue. It may be noted here that it is the second fire accident related to the electricity department of the state after the recent Srisailam power house accident that claimed the lives of 9 people.