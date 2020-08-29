23.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 30, 2020

Navyamedia
Crime Crime News

Massive fire accident in Karimnagar

0117
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi due to short circuit, no casualties reported

A massive fire accident took place today at a store of electricity department in Karimagar district headquarters. Scores of electric transformers  were gutted in the accident. However no human loss took place in the accident.

According to the details available the accident took place due to a short circuit. The authorities of the fire department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. On reaching information, the state Minister Gangula Kamalakar, district collector K. Shashanka and police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy visited the fire accident site.

The officials of the electricity department told the minister that the fire accident was the result of the short circuit. The minister has ordered a detailed inquiry into the issue. It may be noted here that it is the second fire accident related to the electricity department of the state after the recent Srisailam power house accident that claimed the lives of 9 people.

Related posts

Incidence on Rail Tracks between Badnapur and Karmad Stations

admin

Maoists first torch buses in Chhattisgarh, then kill 1

admin

Andhra Bank shares plunge 14% as ex-director charged in fraud

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali