Massive heist takes place at Jewelery shop in Chandannagar

A massive heist took place at a jewelry shop at Taranagar area of Chandranagar police station limits. The theft took place at Rehan jewelers on Saturday night.

The robbers took away Rs. 4 lakh cash 15kgs of silver and 15 tolas of gold. They also took the DVR of the CC TV footage. The police reached the spot and launched their investigation. They observed the Jewelery shop as part of their investigation.