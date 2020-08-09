Maths is universal language

“Math is very useful in everyday life. Math can help us do many things that are important in our everyday lives. Math is the universal language which is applied in almost every aspect of life. Basic mathematical concepts are followed all the time” said Prof. G.P.Raja Sekhar, Department of Mathematics, IIT Kharagpur.

He has inaugurated a five-day national webinar on ‘Fluid Dynamics from Mathematicians Viewpoint’ on Sunday as a chief guest. Department of Mathematics, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has been organizing this webinar from August 9 to 13. Prof. Raja Sekhar has appreciated the efforts of the faculty of Mathematics, their innovative ideas and approach in organizing unique workshops.

The webinar has kick-started with a talk on ‘Tensor Analysis and Applications’ by Prof. J.V.Ramana Murthy, Department of Mathematics, NIT Warangal. Prof. Y.V.S.S.Sanyasiraju, Department of Mathematics, IIT Madras, Prof. D.Srinivasacharya, Department of Mathematics, NIT Warangal, Prof. Kirti Chandra Sahu, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad have also delivered talks in this webinar.

Dr. Upendar Mendu, convener of this webinar welcomed the distinguished guests and Dr. Vamsi Krishna Narla, Co-convener proposed the vote of thanks.

Prof. N.Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, Prof. A.Subhrahmanyam, Dean of Science, Prof. G.A.Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science, Dr. K.Maruthi Prasad & Dr. Venkateswarlu, HoDs, Department of Mathematics also took part in the inaugural session.