MaxiVision opens for emergency eye care services to avoid irreversible blindness ; to offer critical care services to the poor with 50% slashed tariff

MaxiVision is now open for Emergency Eye Care Services across in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, and Vizag to avoid any irreversible blindness to the patients which are critical in nature and need timely medication. Ophthalmology or Vision care is a continued care process, largely a preventive care. Vision threatening diseases like Diabetic Retina, Glaucoma, hard mature cataracts need timely care to avoid irreversible blindness.MaxiVision offers 50% slashed tariff to poor for critical care services and free consultation to the police, nurses, doctors, paramedics who are in COVI19 services till May 31.

As one of the largest eye care players, we had operated over 1000 eyes in March till lockdown, which

we are committed to follow-ups and continued care. We had thousands of appointments given topatients across our branches, which were caught off guard without knowing what has to be done for review check-ups, medicine regimens, etc. But rising up to the pandemic crisis management, we had closed all our branches from March 22 and offered Online Consultation for our post-operative checkups.

This hospital was operating under strict infection control processes. Masks and gloves for all patients was mandatory, there will be entry-level thermal check, hand sterilizing, self-declaration forms and anybody with temperature spikes was sent back or referred to a physician.

As per the latest directive on lockdown government is permitting emergency services and hence we

are now open in Somajiguda, Madhapur, ASR Nagar, Kukatpally, Chandanagar, Vijayawada, and Vizag.

These hospitals will follow very strict safety standards and infection control protocols. Any surgeries

of emergency nature will be operated on specific days. Patients will have to fix a prior appointment to avoid crowding and waiting, they have to come with minimal attendees, wear mask and gloves, and also cooperate in all entry processes like thermal check and self-declaration forms Maxivision appeals to the public to avail these services only for emergency eye care, post-op care or continued care for Diabetic Retina, Glaucoma, Cornea, etc. Children having any sudden vision loss will also be treated. Old age patients with critical eye ailments will also be treated.

The consultation services will be free for migrants who are struck in town and for police officers and

all medical services people like nurses, doctors, paramedics, etc .

For more information contact 9390110000.