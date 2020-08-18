MaxiVision to celebrate World Senior Citizens day on  Aug. 21

Senior citizen’s day is observed every year on August 21 to create awareness on issues affecting older people such as deterioration of health with age and abuse of elderly people etc.

MaxiVision has always been in the forefront to extend support to those poor elderly people who have done a lot for the society but lack physical, moral support in their ripe age. In the past few years Maxi Vision has extended support to thousands of poor senior citizens by offering free eye checkups, free eye glasses distribution, Diabetes, Hypertension checkups etc. on the occasion, recognizing and remembering their contribution to the society and thanked them for their services.

As a gesture towards all older people in the society, Maxivision intends play its part in the cause this year as well as part of its corporate social responsibility, Said Sudheer -COO. Due to COVID19 effect on hospitals MaxiVision will limit the number of free eye checkups to 100 people only this year. Free eye check us are strictly for poor senior citizens only who hold white ration card and crossed 60 years of age.

Patients need to register or enroll their number in advance to avail this facility on August 21 (Friday) on the occasion. Apart from Free eye checkups Maxi Vision will also conduct free pulse, Oxygen saturation level tests, free Diabetes, Hypertension checkups on the occasion across all their branches in Hyderabad (Somajiguda, Begumpet, Madhapur,AS Rao Nagar, Kukatpally, Santosh Nagar) Warangal, Karimnagar, Bheemavaram, Vizag and Vijayawada, on world Senior citizen’s day to mark the occasion.

Eye problem is very common in the old age people and vision defects develop as the age grows. World Senior citizen’s Day is a day for all sons and daughters to recognize the role of their older parents who put in their best efforts to shape up the life of their children to become responsible members of the society. It is the time we must recollect and respect their invaluable services toward the children and show up affection, love, appreciation on International Senior citizen’s day by honoring them.

Patients need to enroll their names before Aug 20 by calling ph-9390110000.