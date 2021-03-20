MCEME AWARDED THE NEW CODE OF EDUCATION AWARD*

New Code of Education awards for the year 2021 have been announced in which 110 top Universities/ Colleges from all over India took part. In a glittering ceremony held in New Delhi on March 19 the awards were presented by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. Brigadier Krishna Kumar of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) received the award in the ‘Autonomous College’ category in recognition of the innovations carried out in imparting training during the Pandemic and in building and enabling the best digital practices in the field of education.

The jury consisted of eminent teachers and personalities from the field of education and was presided over by Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of HRD. For the award best practices related to designing, building infrastructure, adopting innovation methods, faculty development and use of technology enabled learning methodologies at MCEME were considered.