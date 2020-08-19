MCR HRD pays tributes to P V Narasimha Rao

B P Acharya, DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute & Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana unveiled a portrait of P V Narasimha Rao, made by an eminent artist of Telangana, Ahobilam Prabhakar, on tuesday in the Computer Lab, which is used for imparting training, both face-to-face and virtual, to All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers. The Computer Lab, which comprises 80 state-of-the-art computers, is one of the largest labs of the institute and is named after the former Prime Minister to mark his Centenary Year.

P V Prabhakar Rao, son of P V Narasimha Rao, along with others from the family, Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute, and Dr Gautam Pingle, Dean of Studies & Head, Centre for Telangana Studies also graced the occasion.

P V Prabhakar Rao recalled that his father, P V Narasimha Rao, even in his late 60s, showed great enthusiasm in learning to operate computers when the initiative to introduce computers was launched by the Government in the late 80s. “He asked me to send him a computer, along with a few books, and also organize someone to teach him computer basics. And after a few months, I was pleasantly surprised when he told me that he was quite comfortable and conversant with computers”, he stated with a sense of pride.

“Many a time, an important topic of discussion between my father and his colleagues used to be the ways and means to tap the limitless potential of information technology in delivering good governance”, said P V Prabhakar Rao. He added that his father became so much passionate about computers that if someone went into his study room, he would see a museum of different computer models, right from 1984 to 2004.

B P Acharya, said that P V Narasimha Rao strongly believed in using information technology for the broader welfare of society, especially that of its weaker sections. “The objective of displaying the portrait in the Computer Lab is to convey a message to All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers, loud and clear, that they should become the frontrunners in using information technology for the effective delivery of citizen-centric services”, he added.

B P Acharya presented to P V Prabhakar Rao a digital portrait of P V Narasimha Rao, made by Manohar Chiluveru, a talented artist of Telangana and a publication, “Kakatiya Heritage” that contains an article by PV Narasimha Rao on Ramappa Temple describing it as a “Symphony in Stone”.