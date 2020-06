Mega Prince Varun Tej is in a fine form of late with multiple hits to his name. Consequently, he has been one of the most sought after celebrities when it comes to brand endorsements. The latest update is that Varun Tej has turned brand ambassador of Nagarjuna cements and the company has released multiple posters publicizing the same. Varun Tej will next be seen in a boxing drama and he is undergoing training for his role currently. More details in this regard will be out soon.