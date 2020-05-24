Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks CM YS Jagan

Megastar Chiranjeevi today thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for taking decisions that will help cine workers and on the issuance of a GO for granting single info’s permissions to hold film shootings. He called up YS jagan on the issue and thanked him over phone for his decisions.

Revealing more about the details of his conversation, he said that Jagan invited them for a meeting to discuss on the problems faced by the industry after the withdrawal of the ongoing lockdown. Chiru said that they would soon meet the AP CM along with the technicians of all departments of the film industry.

He tweeted the details of his meeting on his Twitter account. It may be noted here that the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry have recently called on Telangana CM KCR and urged him to withdraw the lockdown. Responding to their plea, KCR said that they would withdraw the ban imposed on the film industry in a phased manner.