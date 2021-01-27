Megastar Chiranjeevi will support our party : JSP leader Nadendla Manohar

Former speaker of the state and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Nadendla Manohar today made sensational remarks . He said test megastar Chiranjeevi would support their party in the days to come.

He said that Chiranjeevi would stand by his brother and the founder of the party Pawan Kalyan in his political journey . Addressing a gathering of Party workers, he said that the megastar was responsible for the re-entry of the power stat Pawan Kalyan into movies. He said that Chiranjeevi had advised Pawan to do movies for the next two years and added that Pawan was doing the movies on the advice of the megastar. The sensational comments made by Manohar have sent all the cadres of the JSP into a state of joy.