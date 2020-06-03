Megastar greets Telangana people on formation day

Hyderabad, June 2 (NSS): Megastar Chiranjeevi today extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Telangana formation day. Taking to his official twitter account, Chiranjeevi conveyed his greetings to the chief minister of the state KCR and all the people of the state. “ hearty greetings to the winner of hearts chief minister of the state KCR, who has fulfilled the decades old dream by taking inspiration from the sacrifices of the people of the state and all the people of the state on the occasion of the formation day of golden telangana state,” he said .

Chiranjeevi has also conveyed his wishes to the governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a picture of himself with the governor on his Twitter account while Conveying his wishes.