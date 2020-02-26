Melania quotes ‘Happiness Class’ to be Inspiring

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday made a visit to Sarvodaya Co Educational Senior Secondary School at Moti Bagh in South Delhi to practically witness the Happiness Curriculum taught in the school. She expressed in her feedback that the unique curriculum has set a healthy and positive example for educators.

When Melania came, the students looked eager and excited decked in traditional attire. Lovely girls and boys welcomed her waving India and US flags. The school was beautified using garlands and other motifs.

The first lady joined the students in three class rooms where she was briefed by teachers and interacted with children before enjoying dance performances by young kids.

She cheerfully answered queries of students who posed questions such as “How big is America?” “What is your favourite cartoon?” and “What do you do as the first lady?”

Melania observed the suryanamaskar and also meditated in the happiness class.

“I am feeling very relaxed,” she added.

What is Happiness Class?

The concept was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. In the curriculum students are exposed to activities such as meditation, street plays, basic obedience and tips to control anxiety and stress levels.

The New Delhi state government began offering “happiness” classes 18 months ago to teach students meditation, street plays and basic obedience aimed at reducing their levels of anxiety and stress.

Reason for introducing Happiness Curriculum

Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, Govt of NCT of Delhi said in a document published by State Council of Educational Research and Training, New Delhi, “Today, the greatest challenges facing humankind are to deal with conditions that are arising due to societal evils. Children enter the education system in kindergarten at around two and a half years of age and continue to spend nearly twenty years within the education system until they graduate. During this time, we are successful in making them good engineers, doctors, scientists, managers or other professionals, but do not ensure that they become honest and responsible human beings. The Happiness Curriculum is a crucial first step in this direction. With this effort, we will be able to make the education system an enabler for the all-round development of humankind.”