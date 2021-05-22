Min Jagadish asks DGP to punish policemen who beat power staff in Nalgonda district

Minister for Power G Jagdish Reddy today expressed displeasure at the police top brass for beating up some of the staff of his department at Nalgonda district.

As the police stopped and beated them, some electricity employees staged protests and stalled power supply for two hours in the district during lockdown. Do not stop our staff and disrupt emergency services, he warned.

The Minister called up DGP Mahender Reddy and expressed discontent on the incident. Jagadish Reddy took serious exception to the police for misbehaving with electricity staff. Do not interrupt the power department staff to offer emergency services during Corona cases and lockdown period, he said. The minister said that overaction by the police is not correct as it will lead to problems.

He instructed the police boss to take action against the police staff for stopping and bearing the power staff.

Jagdish Reddy directed that the DGP and district SP identify and punish the police personnel for beating the staff of electricity department. The minister said that the police are to act as per law and cannot beat employees.

Mahender Reddy reportedly asked for action against violations by the police staff.