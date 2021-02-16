Minister Dayakar shifts injured tribal youth to a hospital

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao today showed his humanitarian nature by offering immediate help to an injured tribal youth in rural Warangal district here. The minister was returning from TRS membership drive in Palakurty and found the youth Lakavath chanti who was injured in an accident.

The family members of the injured were looking for help. Dayakar Rao stopped his convoy at the site and inquired about the incident and consoled the family members.

The bike lost control and chanti injured in the incident. Immediately he gave his four wheeler and instructed his staff to rush him to a hospital for better treatment. The minister also offered some money towards treatment and expenditure for the tribal family and hoped that he would recover soon.

Dayakar Rao has expressed confidence that the hospital staff will offer better treatment. The Tribal family members extended thanks to the minister on the occasion.