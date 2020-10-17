Minister for MA&UD K.Taraka Ramarao, instructed the GHMC Officials to take intensify Sanitation Drive, set-up mobile medical camps, removing of sludge, C&D waste and spraying disinfectant chemical and bring back situation into normalcy as soon as possible.

Minister informed that Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, directed to identify the effected families and hand over the CM’s Relief ration kits directly to them at their door step . Each kit contains one month’s ration items and 3 blankets. It costs Rs.2800.

KTR, along with Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan and Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar conducted a meeting on the actions to be taken in the flood effected areas.

In order to contain the aftermath spread water and vector borne diseases Minister instructed to conduct a special sanitation drive and also to setup mobile medical camps in order to create confidence among the citizens on health media and further instructed the Director of State Public Health Dr.Srinivas to coordinate GHMC officials, Hyderabad Ranga Reddy and Medchal District Collectors to this affect.

Minister directed to remove debris and sludge immediately by deploying additional man power and vehicles as per requirement. Similarly to take up spraying and disinfectant hypochlorite chemical in the inundation areas in order to contain outbreak of diseases and also to take up Anti larva operations. The Zonal Commissioner should supervise the sanitation works and other related works.

Since, there is lot of Construction and debris along with garbage is accumulated in the inundation areas, special sanitation drive should be conducted and to be immediately and also directed to enumerate damaged houses due to floods.

Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, Collector Hyderabad Swetha Mohanty, EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampathi, ENC Sreedhar, C.E. Ziauddin, Additional Commissioners Rahul Raj, Santosh, Zonal Commissioners Praveenya, Mamatha, Srinivas Reddy, Upender Reddy, Ashok Samrath Ravikiran participated in the meeting.