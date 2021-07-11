Minister Kamalakar utters Chandrababu name in Palle pragathi program

Despite coming out of the TD several leaders who came out of it to join the ruling TRS after bifurcation for political future are still not able to forget its president name N Chandrababu Naidu. Taking the name of Chandrababu is more in Telangana than in Andhra Pradesh as the ministers using his name even now.

State Civil Supplies and BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar today uttered Chandrababu name while addressing a gathering during Palle Pragathi program in Karim Nagar district. This video is going viral in social media and netizens questioning why the leaders take Chandrababu Name after the TD vanished in the state.

He said that the state government has been giving pensions to all the elderly persons in the state and spending huge funds.

As the old people are happy in the state with the pensions, should we thank Chandrababu or not, Kamalakar asked. Not just that the minister further sought the people to support TD leadership.

Later on the minister corrected himself when there was some objection by the leaders sitting by his side. He said that KCR is giving pensions to all and now the 57 years old age group will also get the same.

Now it is time for us to support KCR leadership and the TRS government, Kamalakar added. However the netizens did not stop ridiculing him for taking Chandrababu’s name as he could not come out of the TD.

Kamalakar who was with the TDP for a long time has taken Chandrababu name while talking to people in a meeting. Netiznes took time to comment that there are no politics in Telugu states without Chandrababu name these days.