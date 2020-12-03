Minister Kodali Nani lashes at Former CM Naidu

The State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani today lashed out at former Chief Minister of the State Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He called Naidu as a fake opposition leader and his party TDP as a fake party. He made it clear that Naidu , who cannot contest elections within any alliance, has no right to criticise the chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He made these remarks while addressing the house.

Speaking on the occasion, nani said that the entire state was aware of the leaders who flee from the battle while noting that Naidu had fled from his native Chandragiri constituency to Kuppam assembly constituency. He also said that Naidu had fled from Hyderabad in cash for vote scam. Nani alleged that not a single pension was sanctioned to anyone person of the state and recalled that the family members of only those who lost their bread winners used to get pension during Naidu’s rule. He said that the state government led by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy was giving pensions to all eligible persons of the state on the first of every month.