Minister Talasani mocks BJP election manifesto

State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today lashed out at rival BJP and its leaders for making impossible promises to the voters of GHMC. He also mocked the election manifesto of the saffron party and said that manifesto didn’t have any issue related to the corporation.

He said that the BJP had included only three to four issues in its manifesto. Targeting the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis for his comments against the state government and its failure to prevent floods in the city, Yadav reminded the people of the state Fadnavis had failed to prevent the floods in Mumbai during his term as the CM. He mocked that the BJP voters were craving to secure some votes in the elections and added that the saffron party leaders were speaking without knowledge. He said that the BJP leaders were also not aware of the functions and power of the corporation and the state government.

He said that the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi had not extended the financial assistance of single penny to the flood hit Hyderabad city. Referring to the visit of PM Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday, He dared the BJP leaders to get a GO from the PM during his visit. He criticised the BJP leaders for making the same promises like the ruling party.