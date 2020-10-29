Ministers IIndrakaran,Ajaj hail Dharani portal a KCR brainchild

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar today lauded the newly launched Dharani portal in the state as it offers the best and speedy land registration services. They extended thanks to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the Dharnai portal launching at Muduchintalapally in Medchal Malkajigiri district here.

In Hyderabad Indirakarn Reddy claimed that Dharani portal was the brainchild of the chief minister who turned his dream true to offer hassle free land registrations in a transparent and non corrupt manner.

Now there is no choice of corruption or tampering of the land registration details he said. He also said that the KCR Government has made it possible after three years of efforts to bring out Dharani portal.

The people can avail of the non-corrupt and hassle free land registration services, Reddy said.The minister said that it is a historic and revolutionary measure taken by the KCR government.

Ajay Kumar in Khammam while launching the same portal has said that it is a historic event to be witnessed. It really sets a trend in the country to follow suit,he averred. It is a new method that will address all issues and there will be no problems with land registrations he felt. He appealed to the farmers and people to get registered their lands in a transparent and speedy manner.

Ajay Kumar said that now there is no chance of wrong doings in the registration of the lands and the people can feel free of tension. Registrations and mutations can be done simultaneously, Ajay Kumar said.

He said that KCR has announced that his dream of offering hassle free and non corrupt revenue services is coming true.

The registration of the lands will be 99 percent perfect and any technical problems will be immediately resolved as there are teams formed to fix them at all levels, he announced.

Booking of slots began today and the registrations will be done from Nov 2 he said. It is the facility a brainchild of KCR to serve the people best he said.

The Chief Minister has reiterated that the Dharani portal is fool proof and cannot be tampered by anyone and enable people to register,,sale their lands without any time consumption. It is done in just 15 minutes by offering the details online, at me seva or at the Tahasildar offices he said.