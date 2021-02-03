MINISTERS LAUNCH CRUIZE BOAT IN HUSSAIN SAGAR

Minister V Srinivas Goud and Mahamood Ali today inaugurated a cruise boat in Hussain Sagar. The boat has 80 seats capacity and built in two floors with better seating arrangements. Speaking on the occasion they said that as part of tourism development more facilities are being provided at the noted spots.

Hussain sagar will get on electronic cruise vehicles and boats in the near future for people. They said that Durgam Cheruvu will get a couple of cruise boats and increase them on demand.

The people can enjoy their parties and trips in the lake by getting these new cruise boats and electronic boats, they said. As per plans and directions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao more facilities are being provided at the tourist spots, they said.They hoped that the people in the twin cities will get the facility for their joy ride.