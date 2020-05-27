Mission Kakatiya scheme is meant to fill up the pockets of TRS leaders:  Sampath

AICC Secretary and former MLA SA Sampath Kumar today came down heavily on ruling TRS party leader. He alleged that the Mission Kakatiya scheme of the state government had become a source to fill up the pockets of the ruling TRS party leaders. He made these remarks after doing power point presentation to media persons at Mahabubnagar district party office on the issue of Pothireddyapadu head regulator scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath asked the state government as to why it did not fully utilize the quota of the state in Krishna river. He alleged that the state government was neglecting the irrigation projects located in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts. He also asked the state government to spell out the reasons behind not completing SLBC tunnel so far. He alleged that the state government was showing step motherly treatment towards Mahabubnagar district and south Telangana region of the state. Citing that the Congress party led government secured all permissions for the construction of Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project, he said that their government had designed the project in such a manner that it would have cost less amount for its construction to irrigate more area o ayacutt.

He alleged that CM KCR had taken up the redesigning of the projects to earn commissions from them. He alleged that the CM had taken up several lift irrigation projects although there was scope for the pumping of the water through gravity at several areas of the state.