MLA & Dy.Mayor distributed cheques to the effected property owners

Jubilee Hills MLA.Maganti Gopinath and GHMC, Dy.Mayor Mohd.Baba Fasiuddin, distributed (41) cheques worth of Rs.4.33 Crs to the owners of the effected properties under road widening in Borabanda area here today.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Manganthi Gopinath said it is good sign that the people are supporting for the works taken up by the Government for the welfare of people requirements. Hon’ble MLA further said he will donate a ambulance to the Borabanda Division.

Dy.Mayor Mohd.Baba Fasiuddin said, under Telangana Government, the state is developing in all fields providing infrastructure like widening of roads, junction improvements, CC roads, street lighting etc. these developments are necessary in keeping view of future generations needs. Previously distributed 58 cheques worth of Rs.3.17 Crs to the property owners. Total Rs.7.5Crs worth of cheques distributed in connection with the road widening works taken up in Borabanda. Further he thanked the owners of the effected properties for cooperating in road widening.

Later Dy.Mayor Baba Fasiuddin distributed I.D Cards to the Hawkers and issued sanctioned letters of bank loan of Rs.10,000 to the (85) Street vendors. (NSS) Dy. Commissioner . A.Ramesh, UCD DPO Bindu, PO Srikanth, AMOH Smt.Bindu Bhargavi and others attend the programme.