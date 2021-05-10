After his victory at the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, the ruling TRS newly elected MLA Nomula Bhagat and his family members met Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here today and took his blessings. State Ministers Jagadeesh Reddy, T Harish Rao, State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, TRS general secretaries T Ravinder Rao, S Bharath Kumar were also present on the occasion.
On the other hand, Under the leadership of Minister T Harish Rao, Siddipet’s newly elected Chairperson K Manjula Rajanarsu, Vice Chairman J Kanaka Raju and their family members met the Chief Minister and took the blessings.
MLA Nomula Bhagath gets CM KCR’s blessings
