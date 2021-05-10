22.8 C
Hyderabad, IN
May 12, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

MLA Nomula Bhagath gets CM KCR’s blessings

0341
MLA Nomula Bhagath,CM KCR

After his victory at the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, the ruling TRS newly elected MLA Nomula Bhagat and his family members met Chief Minister of the state  K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here today  and took his blessings. State Ministers Jagadeesh Reddy, T Harish Rao, State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, TRS general secretaries T Ravinder Rao, S Bharath Kumar were also present on the occasion. 
On the other hand, Under the leadership of Minister  T Harish Rao, Siddipet’s newly elected Chairperson K Manjula Rajanarsu, Vice Chairman J Kanaka Raju and their family members met the Chief Minister  and took the blessings.

