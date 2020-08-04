MLA Rajaiah’s death pains me: Harish Rao

Finance Minister, T Harish Rao today condoled death of former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah from Khammam district.

In a message, the minister praised the communist leader as an ideal leader who had strived for poor and working class.

Harish Rao said that he gives much respect for Rajaiah whose death caused me much pain.

The Minister expressed grief that the voice of Dalits, Tribals and Aadhivasis has turned silent forever.

The CPM leader tried his protect democratic values as he followed legislative norms in the Assembly during session. The state has lost a true leader as he inculcated hopes on politics among people and vied fir cause of masses, Harish Rao said.

His death gave much pain and I wish Rajaiah’s soul rest in peace he said. The minister conveyed sympathies to bereaved family members.

Dayakar, Indrakaran condole MLA Rajaiah demise

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed grief over the death of the CPM leader and extended condolences to his family members.