MLAs, MLCs get ₹800 crore under Constituency Development Fund

The MLAs and MLCs of the state got ₹800 crore under constituency development funds for the 2020-21 fiscal in the annual budget. The budget was presented by state finance minister T. Harish Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Government had decided to provide each MLA and MLC with Rs.5 crore for the development of his her constituency. He said that they would issue guidelines in this regard would be released very shortly.

Harish rao said that Nowhere in the country, there were offices for the members of the Legislature in their constituencies. He said that It was a matter of disgrace that no government could think of the necessity of an offices for the MLAs, who had been using their residences as their offices. He said that the state Government had built camp offices for the MLAs befitting their status and requirement.

Telangana is the only state, which earned the distinction of constructing offices for MLAs in their constituencies. “So far, construction and offices have been completed in 89 Assembly Constituencies. These have become abodes of people and have stood as the symbols of the prestige and honour of MLAs, ” he said.