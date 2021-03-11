MLC elections are held to teach lesson to Modi, KCR: MP Komatireddy

Congress party MP K. Venkat Reddy today said that the graduate MLC elections are being held in the state to teach a befitting lessons to Prime minister Narendra Modi and CM KCR. He said that the CM of the state KCR and his son KTR were scared of losing in the MLC elections and added that the duo had held a meeting with the leaders of employees unions to prevent the defeat of their party in the upcoming elections. He called upon 11 lakh graduates and employees of the state to teach a befitting lesson to the ruling TRS party in the upcoming elections.

The MP made these remarks while addressing media persons after holding Pooja at Mamidala Shivalayam and Markandeya Swami temple from Tipparti Mandal of Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the graduate voters had got an opportunity to teach a lesson to CM KCR who had cheated the employees and the unemployed of the state. He urged the voters to ensure the victory of the congress party candidates for raising their problems in the state legislative council. He alleged that state minister KTR was lying to the people of the State by claiming that the state government had filled up 1.3 lakh vacant posts instead of 30,000 posts. He made it that the congress party had created the separate Telangana state after observing the sacrifices of hundreds of students of the state. He said that the state had however become a prisoner in the hands of four members of CM KCR’s family instead of Registering progress.