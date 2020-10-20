MLC Jeevan Reddy lashes out at CM KCR

Congress party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy today lashed out chief minister KCR and alleged that the CM who promised to build houses to all those who have lost their houses in the state, was now stating that he would give only Rs.1 lakh to them. He demanded the CM to build houses to all those who have lost their houses.

He also took strong exception to the attitude of the CM towards the flood victims of the state capital and added that it was unfortunate that the CM was not even coming out of his camp office Pragathi Bhavan despite the fact that the entire state capital was shaken by the ongoing torrential rains. He alleged that the CM had confined himself to making talk statements.

He told the CM that the paddy and the maize farmers had sustained heavy losses due to the Rains and asked the CM to not put any restrictions on the purchase of the harvest. He demanded the CM to also buy the grains which have turned its colour. He further demanded the CM to pay Rs.20,000 per compensation to all the farmers , who have incurred losses.

He alleged that the state agriculture minister s Niranjan Reddt had failed to discharge his duties and added that the agriculture minister had failed brief the Center about the conditions in the state.