Modi gave us nothing: KTR asks TRS student wing to take on saffron party

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao today lashed out at the BJP and congress leaders for making derogatory remarks against the party boss and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was addressing a huge gathering of students wing of the TRS at Telangana Bhavan here along with MLAs Balka Suman, Kishore Babu and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the party working president has warned to take serious action against those talking wrong against the chief minister.

KCR has started the party two decades ago when he has no media, money and muscle power he said. The TRS boss quitting the TD has achieved the statehood despite odd and rough political whether he said.

However, some of the leaders of the saffron party and the congress are making bad comments against the chief minister. Our party has the history of teaching a lesson to big leaders and chief ministers who ran away from the state after bifurcation he said without referring to the TD Chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The opposition parties are claiming to have done much out of nothing and only known for stalling growth through petitions in the courts he deplored.

Though the TRS which has students and leaders strength will not keep quiet and teach a lesson to such leaders he warned.

KTR has asked the students wing leaders and that of the party to question the BJP as to why the people will vote for it in the graduate MLC polls.

We are going to win the two MLC seats as we get the best candidates like Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy he said. The Centre denied us ITIR, medical college, Navodaya Vidyalayas, railway coach factory, steel factory and what not it denied, KTR deplored. He listed out the schemes or benefits denied by the Modi regime.

He exhorted the party leaders to give a fitting lesson through campaign to the opposition to desist from the misinformation campaign. The BJP rulers and leaders deliberately denied us the funds and projects despite KCR making repeated appeals he said.

Keeping this in view there is huge support from the graduates and educated and employees too for the MLCs of our party he said. We the TRS candidates going to win the polls with their support he added.