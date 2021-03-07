Modi may sell railways: Dayakar slams BJP, Congress on jibe

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao today came down heavily on the BJP regime at the centre for its step motherly attitude towards Telangana.

He ridiculed that Modi who sold chai in railway stations is now after becoming the prime minister is trying to sell railways and platforms and PSUs. He was addressing a preparatory program for graduate MLC poll for Warangal-Khammam – Nalgonda segment in favour of TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion the minister criticised that the Modi Government denied us medical colleges, ITIR, coach factory,steel factory and others.

Though the Centre gets about Rs 2.75 lakh cr in taxes it will gave only less than half of it to our State in six years, he said. Despite the Centre taking our money and spending it for BJP ruled states it tries to ignore our development, he fumed. The minister has sought to know why the local BJP leaders are not asking the Centre to give these projects and development funds.

Some of the BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay, Ramchandra Rao, DK Aruna and others are blaming our government through false campaign. We implement the best welfare schemes that are being followed by other states in the country.

In welfare Telangana is first and irrigation projects are built for flourishing the agriculture sector. We gave MSP and support the farmers through several welfare schemes.

He took a dig at the Railway ministry for informing that there is no need of railway coach factory in Telangana state.

We can attribute such an attitude as partisan towards he said adding that IT and Minister KT Rama Rao and CM KCR have made several appeals in this regard.