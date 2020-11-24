Modi’s unkempt promises will cost BJP in polls: KTR

TRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao today criticized the BJP Government at the Centre for failing to keep promises to Telangana after winning the polls.

Interacting with media persons the minister has launched a blitzkrieg on the Modi Government for adopting policies to sell off the benefit making public sector undertakings (PSUs). He accused the Union deputy home minister Kishan Reddy of indulging false information campaign on the TRS government.

KTR hit our at Kishan Reddy for his comments of bad roads in the city. Kishan Reddy said that he will give Rs 1 lakh for any road in the city if it has no potholes. The Modi government failed in economic growth and ruined Nation during corona pandemic. Our state has offered special trains to migrating labours to their own states and the Centre failed to help them. All the fields have collapsed due to lopsided policies of the Modi government.

He asked whether Modi regime kept its promise of 2 crores of jobs a year and 12 crores in 6 years. The people have to fight charge sheets on the centre for not giving rs 15 lakh per head he said.

KTR slammed the centre for not taking steps for tribal varsity, steel factory, ITIR, Navodaya schools, and many others. Time and again we urge the centre for flood relief development funds and many others, he charged.

The Minister wondered whether roads in the BJP ruled states like Gujrat or cities, like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and others. He challenged the BJP leaders to show any other cities better than Hyderabad.

Noted agency Mercer has recently announced that Hyderabad is the best livable city in the country, he claimed.

The IT minister has asked whether the Modi government kept promises to the state or the country. Why the BJP leaders failed to bring funds, for flood relief if they have commitment to help flood victims, KTR asked. Just did the sake of polls for GHMC or by polls, the BJP leaders talk of communal issues a d provoke sentiments.

We are focusing on city development which is better than others in the country he said. The centre cannot dump people and the BJP in the polls will face their ire. The TRS is working for people and enjoy their support always, he hoped. We will retain Mayor seat and win majority of the seats in the GHMC polls. He added.