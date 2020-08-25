Mohan Nagar gets a park

GHMC Mayor Dr.Bonthu Ram Mohan has inaugurated Mohan Nagar Colony Park in IS.Sadan Division – 38 here today.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor said as per Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao aspiration to make green Hyderabad and as per the directions of the Minister for MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao, GHMC making its efforts to make Hyderabad a green city. Accordingly GHMC is developing 320 parks and 50 Theme parks besides 120 junctions in the city he added.

As part of this programme GHMC developed Mohan Nagar park, IS Sadan with the cost of Rs. 1.40 Crore, for construction of compound wall and providing facilities like, Children play materials, open Gym, walking track, medicinal and aromatic plants. It provides a healthy atmosphere for all ages who come to the park. Mayor appealed to the residents to take responsibility to protect it for their better being. Mayor further instructed the officials to provide toilets in the park.

Responding on water logging points, Mayor said if all residents give their consent, GHMC is ready to take nala widening works. Further said GHMC is committed to protect Government / GHMC lands and develop them into parks.

Speaking with the sanitation workers Mayor said to keep a watch on the persons who throw garbage on roads and create awareness on the clean and healthy benefits. He instructed to the Sanitation workers to wear safety kits and dress while on duty.

Corporator & Standing Committee Member Smt. Sama Swapna Reddy, Zonal Commissioner N. Ashok Samrat , DMC Ms.Mangathayaru, Dy.Director Urban Bio-diversity Nagi Reddy officials from engineering wing have participated in the programme.