Moharram procession held in old city

The annual procession being held in the old city of Hyderabad as part of moharram festival celebrations was held in the city today. The procession began from the famous Bibi Ka Alam area.

The city police have made elaborate arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. They have also not allowed the participation of elephants in the procession as part of their covid 19 guidelines. They have however allowed the participants to carry the alams on a DCM vehicle.

The procession will cover areas like Yaqutpura, Charminar, Gulzar Hous Meeralam Mandi, Daru shifa and conclude at Chader Ghat.