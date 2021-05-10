More facilities in hospitals to fight corona; Srinivas Goud

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has focused on increasing facilities, beds, oxygen, injections in all hospitals in the state and constructing new hospitals. Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud today visited the government hospital in Mahabub Nagar general hospital and inaugurated a machine used for breathing.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that KCR has agreed to construct a 600 bedded new hospital in Mahabub Nagar headquarters.

The minister said that the chief minister gave nod for this new hospital and to modernise the mortuary. We are providing the best facilities in the state hospitals to enable the corona patients to tide over the crisis, he said.

Goud said that the people in the government hospitals can get better facilities. The minister appealed to people to fight corona infections by wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The government has taken all steps to ensure that the private hospitals provide better treatment and services to the corona patients. The Government will take serious action against any violations by the private hospitals if they collect more fees and trouble the patients, he warned