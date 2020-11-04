MORE IT COS IN EAST SIDE, KTR STARTS NIGHT FRANK COMPANY

IT and Municipal Minister, K T Rama Rao today stated that the IT sector is being expanded to eastern side of Hyderabad. The minister released Night Frank Company and its report which is noted in construction activities survey. He appreciated Night Frank Company for its operations in the city which has already have world class companies such as Microsoft, google, Amazon and others. KTR has said that the state government is ready to develop roads, infrastructure to make Hyderabad a global destination. We are planning to rope in more funds for the development of IT industry near LB Nagar, Nagole, Kompally and other places in the city, the minister said. This will boost business and economic growth and help increase more jobs, and employment he said. We are focused on to develop the ity as global destination with continuous growth. Lands and their costs are affordable for people who are keen to own properties. We are ahead in life sciences, education, health and other key sectors. Our aim is to provide the best facilities to the companies roping in with big investments and jobs. They will be part with youngest state growth in economy, he said. We are ahead in world vaccine production, bulk drugs and to be number one in vaccine production. The ORR gets satellite townships, facilities, roads as part of development program he said.