Motion poster of Sudheer Babu’s Sridevi Soda Center

Sudheer Babu, Palasa fame Karuna Kumar and 70 MM Entertainments to collaborate for Sridevi Soda Center

70 MM Entertainments, run and operated by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, had previously scored super hits with Bhale Manchi Roju, Anando Bramha, and Yatra. Their next project will mark the coming together of Palasa fame Karuna Kumar and happening hero Sudheer Babu. Titled Sridevi Soda Center, the motion poster of the film was unveiled at 4 PM today.

Sridevi Soda Center motion poster packs a punch as Sudheer’s still while he holds a soda bottle catches the attaches of the viewers. The motion poster has a colorful vibe to it and also has commercial appeal. The regular shooting will be commencing from the 1st of November, said the producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy.

Hero: Sudheer Babu

Banner: 70 MM Entertainments

Producers: Vijay Chilla, Shashi Devireddy

Music: Mani Sharma

DOP: Shamdat Sainuddin

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Production design: Ramakrishna – Monika

PRO: Eluru Sreenu, MeghaSyam

Director: Karuna Kumar