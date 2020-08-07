MOU SIGNED BETWEEN CSIR-IICT AND APPAREL AND TEXTILE PARKS, GOVT. OF TELANGANA

An MoU has been signed between CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and Apparel and Textile Parks, Department of Handlooms and Textiles & AEPs, Government of Telangana, on Friday on the eve of National Handlooms Day to promote Handloom Industry through technology dissemination.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt. of Telangana, Dr. N.J. Rajaram, CEO, Apparel and Textile Parks of Telangana in presence of K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and Textiles, MA &UD, Govt. of Telangana, and Smt. Shailaja Ramaiyer, Director, Handlooms & Textiles and Apparel Export Park, (FAC) through virtual platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. Chandrasekhar conveyed that two Scientists from CSIR-IICT, (Dr.) Pavani Vadthya and Dr. Siddhartha Moulik are closely working with the handloom weaver community for development of semi-automatic yarn dyeing devices to perform ‘tie and dye’ technique in a sustainable manner to minimize the exposure of hazardous chemicals and to achieve uniform yarn dyeing in less time. He also assured that CSIR-IICT is always ready to take up the challenges in chemical sector pertaining to Telangana.

Addressing the forum, Minister KT Rama Rao said that it is everyone’s responsibility to realize the importance of handloom products and to support and encourage handloom artisans. The MOU with CSIR-IICT helps in development of environmentally sustainable and safer practices in handloom industry to enable betterment of weavers’ health. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Telangana, said that the applied research inputs from CSIR-IICT would certainly lead to significant developments in the handloom industry for sustainable textiles and yarn dyeing that can reduce hazards of conventional dyeing techniques.