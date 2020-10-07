21.8 C
MP Aravind levels allegations against my home group

Nizamabad MP D Arvind today alleged that my home group  headed by Industrialist Jupally Rameswaram rao had taken up illegal mining in the reserve forest . He also alleged that the state government had not taken any action against the firm despite the orders from the central government.

 Addressing media persons in the city he alleged that there was no response from the state government even after the issuance of the three notices from the central government. He also alleged that IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan had ignored the notices of the center. He alleged that Jayesh had given permissions to the my home group on the basis of the of CM KCR and his son KTR.

