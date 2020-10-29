The state president of BJP and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today made controversial remarks during his election campaign for the party candidate Raghunandan rao in Dubbaka assembly constituency. He urged the voters to take money from ruling TRS party leaders and cast their vote to the BJP in the upcoming by-elections for the constituency. He said that the result witnessed in Karimnagar, Adilabad , Secunderabad and Nizamabad MP seats would be repeated in the Dubbaka seat also.

Targeting Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis he said that the attitude of the commissioner towards him had caused pain to the souls of the police martyrs. Rebutting the campaign of the TRS leaders that the central government would fix electric meters to their agriculture pump sets, he said that the ruling party would fix them and not their Party. He alleged that CM KCR was planning to remove free electricity connections of the farmers of the state. Sanjay claimed that prime minister Narendra Modi had paid ₹20,000 crore power bills of the state and alleged that CM KCR was not paying the bills of the people of the state. He also alleged that CM KCR had cultivated common variety of paddy while urging the farmers of the state to cultivate fine grade variety of the paddy.

Bandi sanjay said that they would rebut the allegations of the ruling Party leaders on non allocation of the funds to the state with facts and figures. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to mislead the people of the Dubbaka by stating that their pensions would be stopped if they voted for the BJP.