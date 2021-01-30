MP Revanth Reddy slams CM KCR

Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today came down heavily on the chief minister of the state KCR and said that the CM would remain in the history as the traitor of the farmers in the history for not extending his support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation. He alleged that while 18 opposition political parties had extended their support to the farmers’ agitation, CM KCR did not do so and preferred to extend his support of the PM of the country Narendra Modi on the issue . He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at a guest house belonging to the party leader Shabbir Ali.

Speaking on the occasion he made it clear that they would continue the ongoing Rajiv Rythu Bharosa protest programs till the withdrawal of the controversial laws by the central government. He made it clear that the farmers of the country were fighting against the farm laws of PM Narendra Modi. He alleged that CM KCR, who is supposed to stand by the side of the farmers were siding with the PM on the issue.

Targeting BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Aravind on his promise of establishment of a turmeric board, he alleged that Aravind who had promised to establish the board within five days of becoming the MP , had failed to do so even after two years of his election. Reddy said that the congress party would extend complete support to the ongoing protest programs of the farmers .