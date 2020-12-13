MPs Revanth, Komatireddy in race for TPCC Chief’s post?

Congress party MPs A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are said to be vying for the TPCC post in the state.

According to the highly placed sources of the party, majority of the leaders have given their vote to the candidature of Revanth and Komatireddy during the one on one interaction with the AICC state Incharge Manickam Tagore. Tagore who visited the state recently, camped in the state capital for four days and interacted with all important party leaders on the issue. He gathered the views and opinions of the leaders on the issue.

Tagore also held a meeting with the party MLAs, D. Sridhar Babu, T. Jagga Reddy, Jeevan Reddy and MP Venkat Reddy. On the other hand, the party high command is planning appoint a leader who can take on rivals TRS and BJP as the next PCC president.