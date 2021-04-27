MSR no more, CM KCR condoles

Three-time MP, former minister and former TPCC president M. Satyanarayana Rao (MSR) is no more. He succumbed to deadly Covid 19 virus. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at NIMS in the city. He was 87 .

Hailing from Karimnagar district of the State, MSR has a recognition as a versatile leader in undivided Andhra Pradesh State. He played a crucial role during the first phase of separate Telangana state agitation which took place in 1969. He won as MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat as Telangana Praja Samithi candidate. Later, he also won as the MP from the same constituency in the year 1977 and 1980 too.

MSR worked as the MP for 14 years. He won as the MLA from the Karimnagar Assembly segment in the year 2004 and worked as State Endowments Minister in the then CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh State YS Rajasekhara Reddy from the year 2004 to 2006 . In the year , 2007 , he was made the chairman of the APSTC and continued in the post till the year 2014. Rao once said that his unfulfilled dream was to become the governor of the any of the state of the country. Rao has been keeping away from politics from the year 2014 due to his old age.

Rao worked as the AICC secretary when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of the country. Rao worked as the PCC chief from the year 2000 to 2003. He challenged CM KCR in the year 2006 and led to a by-elections for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. KCR won from the seat with a massive majority. He later quit from his minister’s post.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the death MSR. In a statement, he said that As a Telangana supporter, MP, minister in the joint state and chairman of the RTC, MSR had shown a special style and was known as a straight man in politics Several state ministers and congress party leaders also expressed their condolences on the death of MSR.

State ministers Eatala Rajender, Gangula Kamalakar mourned the death of the MSR in separate statements. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, Geetha Reddy recalled the services rendered by MSR to the party. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka former minister DK Samarasimha Reddy said that the party had lost a great leader. They said that MSR was known for his discipline and leadership qualities.

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences on the death of the MSR. He said that MSR used to speak in straight manner without mincing any words. He also said that MSR had worked for the development of APSRTC. He conveyed his condolences to the family members of MSR on behalf of himself and his party.