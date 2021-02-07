NACS invites online applications in Cyber Security Courses

National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad is inviting online applications for admission into Cyber Security Courses for Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, PG candidates. The courses offered include Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management.

After successfully completing the courses in Cyber Security the Candidates will get opportunities in the Job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditors, Security Analysts, Intrusion Detection Specialists, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors. The academy said that the candidates will have good job opportunities in India as well as abroad.

Last dater for online application is February 18. Interested students can visit: www.nacsindia.org. Fore more details contact Sai Sreemaan Reddy 7893141797.