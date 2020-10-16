Naga Shaurya to team up with Aneesh Krishna for production no: 4, from IRA Creations.

Handsome Actor Naga Shaurya and the talented Director Aneesh Krishna are all set to team up for the next rom-com flick from Ira Creations.

The official announcement was made today by launching their concept poster on social media.

The movie is said to be surpassing family entertainer and will be produced by Usha Mulpuri.

For Director Aneesh Krishna this will be the third feature film.

The Team has also roped in Mahati Swara Sagar to render tunes for this talkie, this squad has previously given us a blockbuster song Choosi Choodangane.

The regular filming to resume soon and other details to be unveiled soon.

Cast: Naga Shaurya

Director: Aneesh Krishna

Producer: Usha Mulpuri

Presents: Shankar Prasad Mulpuri

Banner: Ira Creations

Music Director: Mahati Swara Sagar

Co-Producer: Bujji

Digital Head: M.S.N. Gowtham

PRO: Vamsi Shekar