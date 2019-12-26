Naga Shaurya’s Aswathama Teaser On Dec 27th

Naga Shaurya and his team opted to aggressive promotions for his film Aswathama directed by first timer Ramana Teja and made under his home production Ira Creations. The young hero who penned story for the film has announced to release the teaser on 27th of this month.

All the promotional content- posters, motion poster and first single Ninne Ninne got excellent response. The poster hints that the teaser is going to be full on action elements.

Mehreen Pirzada plays Naga Shaurya’s love interest in the first directed by Ramana Teja.

The makers of Aswathama are planning grand release on January 31st.

Main Leads – Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada

Crew:

Banner – IRA CREATIONS

Producer – Usha Mulpuri

Story – Naga Shaurya

Director – Ramana Teja

DOP – Manojh Reddy

Music – Sricharan Pakala

Editor – Garry BH

Line Producer – Bujji

Digital – MNS Gowtham

Dialogues – Parasuram Srinivas

Action Directors – Anbariv

Choreograoher – Viswa Raghu