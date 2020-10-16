Nagarjuna refutes  fire accident at his Annapurna studio reports

Prominent Telugu movie actor and producer Akkineni Nagarjuna today refuted the reports of a fire accident at his Annapurna studio. He said that no fire accident has taken place at his studio.

He made this announcement on his official twitter account. In his tweet, he said that there was no iota of truth behind the reports and added that there was nothing to worry about it as all the news Reports were false. The news reports have gone viral on social media stating that the fire

Accident have taken place in a movie set. The news reports have also said that electric short circuit was the main reason for the same.

Nagarjuna is acting in a film called wild dog after his last movie Manmathudu -2. Vijay Verma is the director of the movie. Actors dia Mirza, Sayami Kher and Atul kulakarni are playing key roles in the movie. Matinee entertainment is producing the movie. On the other hand, Nag is also working in a big Bollywood project Brahmaputra along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor.